KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — A man was hacked to death with a machete after helping his neighbour file a police report in Keningau, Sabah, last night.

In the incident, which occurred at 9:30 PM, the 58-year-old victim was attacked by the husband of the neighbour he assisted.

Acting Chief of Keningau District Police, Deputy Superintendent Alizam Dalaman, told national daily Berita Harian that preliminary investigations indicated a quarrel between the suspect, a 40-year-old man, and his wife.

According to Alizam, the suspect’s wife had sought refuge in the victim’s home before they went to Keningau Police Station to file a report.

“The victim and his wife were assisting the suspect’s wife with her police report,” he explained.

“However, upon arriving at the station, the victim received a call from his 25-year-old son, who informed him that the suspect was causing a disturbance outside their house,” Alizam added.

The victim then returned home with his seven-year-old son to assess the situation, while the suspect’s wife also made her way back to help calm him down.

“On their way home, the victim encountered the suspect, leading to a confrontation,” Alizam said.

“The suspect reportedly attacked the victim’s arm, resulting in severe bleeding in front of the victim’s son, who was sitting in the passenger seat.”

Alizam noted that the suspect’s wife, who arrived shortly after with police patrol members, found the victim severely injured. Emergency services were contacted, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The suspect fled the scene, and police are actively pursuing him,” Alizam confirmed.

He added that the altercation stemmed from the suspect’s dissatisfaction or jealousy towards the victim for helping his wife.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the victim’s body has been sent to the hospital for an autopsy.

*If you are experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7).