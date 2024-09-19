KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Police arrested five men suspected of having links with Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH) and seized two motorhomes bearing the company’s logo at the Bukit Kayu Hitam border heading towards Thailand at about 6pm.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the two vehicles had the registration numbers X31337 and X37313.

The nation’s top cop attributed the arrests and seizures to the investigation undertaken by the North Zone Border Intelligence Unit.

“Observations found that the vehicles had moved to the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) heading to Thailand.

“Checks carried out with the help of the Kedah Criminal Investigation Department resulted in the vehicles being seized and a Myvi car with five men aged 28 to 41 arrested.

“Those arrested and the seizures will be taken to the Kubang Pasu District Police Headquarters for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

It is understood that one of the five individuals nabbed is the son of one of the company’s leaders.

Last week, the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department raided 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH and rescued 402 children and teenagers, comprising 201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17 years.

Razarudin had previously said that the health screening of 392 children rescued from the GISBH charity home during Ops Global found that they suffered physical and emotional abuse as well as labour exploitation, including being forced to sell goods.

Yesterday, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, ordered the police force to conduct an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the issue of criminal activities and child abuse linked to the GISBH. — Bernama