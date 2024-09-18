KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The large waves phenomenon taking place in several locations in Penang and Pulau Pangkor, Perak, yesterday was unusual, said the Director-General of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip.

He said such a natural incident occurred due to the simultaneous presence of the high tide phenomenon brought about by the perigee condition or the moon’s close position to the earth, as well as it is full moon and strong westerly winds.

“Continuous rain and rough sea conditions in the north of the peninsula are due to strong westerly winds that converged to the area,” he told Bernama.

He said MetMalaysia had anticipated the condition in advance by issuing a warning of strong wind and rough seas in the waters of the north of Melaka Straits and Phuket, Thailand, from last Sunday until today.

The warning, however, was updated yesterday and is extended until this Saturday.

“In addition, MetMalaysia has also issued a warning of continuous rain at alert level for the effective period from September 15 to 19 in Perlis, Penang, Kedah and Perak for the areas of Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar,” he said.

Therefore, he urged the public to always be vigilant and get the latest information on weather conditions by browsing the MetMalaysia website and its social media platforms.

Yesterday, large waves hit several areas, including the coast of Penang, especially around Pantai Bersih in Butterworth.

The video clips recorded by traders in Pantai Bersih area and at the Bagan Ajam R&R went viral on social media showing waves entering business outlets and causing damage to equipment, but there were no untoward incidents.

Other locations, such as Padang Kota or Esplanade, were also affected when water overflowed into the Medan Renong food court, causing customers to run to safety while traders rushed to save their goods.

Also going viral are several videos showing large waves hitting Pulau Pangkor including Teluk Nipah, Perak. — Bernama