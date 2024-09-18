KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain did not hold back when asked about his thoughts on the ongoing investigation into Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH).

According to Berita Harian, the seasoned investigator kept his comments brief, revealing that the case, dubbed Op Global, has left him feeling “disgusted.”

“This case, I am disgusted by the findings (of the investigation),” he was quoted as saying by the Malay national daily.

Mohd Shuhaily is reported to have made these remarks yesterday when approached by Berita Harian as he was leaving a press conference held by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) in Kuala Lumpur, where updates on the progress of the GISBH investigation were given.

“As usual, I cannot say much (about the case) and I will not comment further (since the case is still under investigation).

“All I can say is... in this case, I am disgusted by the findings (of the investigation). That’s all, thank you,” he was quoted as adding, choosing not to elaborate further.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals — 201 males and 201 females — aged between one and 17 years.

Police investigation was centred on allegations of child exploitation involving charity homes believed to be owned by GISB.

Yesterday, Razarudin revealed that authorities have recorded statements from 740 individuals, including 30 complainants, 216 witnesses, 392 victims, and 102 suspects.

He had also said that the investigation into GISBH has uncovered links to organised crime.

*If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).