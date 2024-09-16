IPOH, Sept 16 — Thirty-four people were injured after the double-decker tour bus they were in crashed at KM273.5 south-bound of the North-South Expressway near here early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said they received a call at 1.10am about a bus that veered off after hitting the road divider.

“Three victims seated on the lower deck were trapped between passenger seats and injured, while 30 others on the upper deck only sustained minor injuries and were able to exit on their own,” he said in a statement today.

Firefighters from the Ipoh, Simpang Pulai, Meru Raya and Tambun fire stations freed the trapped victims on the lower deck.

He said these three victims were handed over to ambulance personnel and sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here, while the other 30 passengers and the driver received initial treatment from medical personnel at the scene before being sent to hospital for further treatment. — Bernama