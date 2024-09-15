KUCHING, Sept 15 — Sematan has been identified as a prime location for satellite launches due to its proximity to the equator, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“This has been discussed during a recent meeting, which highlighted that Sematan in Lundu could be used for satellite launches.

“This plan is also supported by the Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa),” he said when met by reporters after launching the Kembara Kasih KPWKM (Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development) held at Kuching Waterfront here today.

Abang Johari said the aerospace industry encompasses a range of fields, including semiconductors, chips, avionics, and satellite components.

To prepare for this industry’s expansion, the introduction of a new Bachelor of Aerospace degree at i-CATS University College and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus has been initiated, he added.

Earlier, Abang Johari also mentioned that the state will need to have a workforce for the industry.

“This means we must train our children for the aerospace industry.

“That is why we are establishing the aerospace faculty at i-CATS University (College) to provide training in components, flight, and the entire value chain of the industry.

“This will lead to lucrative job opportunities and increase household incomes, which we greatly need,” he added.

At the event, Abang Johari also flagged off the Kembara Kasih KPWKM convoy, which aims to bring local communities closer to the services offered by departments and agencies under the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM), as well as federal and state governments.

The convoy will cover eight divisions, starting from Kuching until Lawas, covering a distance of 1,456 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway.

The event was also attended by federal Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, and the Minister of Women, Children, and Community Wellbeing Development, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah. — The Borneo Post