KUANTAN, Sept 14 — Police arrested seven men, including a local, to assist investigations into a murder case involving a Myanmar worker at a factory in Bentong early yesterday.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said all the suspects aged between 27 and 39 were arrested at Taman Chegar Medang in Bentong at about 1.25 am when they were attempting to flee in a vehicle.

He said police received information about the incident at about 11 pm and preliminary investigations found the Myanmar worker lying dead with stab wounds on the second floor of the factory’s dormitory.

“Acting on information, police swiftly arrested a local man and six foreign nationals at around 1.25 am. All the suspects have been remanded for seven days from yesterday.

“The motive for the murder is still being determined as the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. Police are also investigating whether all these suspects are colleagues of the victim,” he said in a statement last night.

Yahaya said the victim’s body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan for an autopsy.

“Police also request for cooperation from anyone with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama