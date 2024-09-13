KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has expressed his support for Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying to lead Penang DAP.

According to Chinese daily Kwong Wah Yit Poh, Loke is urging party members to support the duo in the upcoming Penang DAP state elections.

Loke described the Sim-Lim pair as the optimal team for Penang DAP, with Sim having the ideal qualities for the state chairman role and Lim being well-suited for the state secretary position.

In the Penang DAP State Ordinary Convention on September 22, 31 candidates will vie for 15 posts. This year’s election made the news as Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow has announced he will not seek re-election as Penang DAP chairman.

Sim and Lim are among the nominees.

In the exclusive interview, Loke praised Sim for having all the necessary qualities for the chairman role.

He also highlighted Lim’s long-standing and effective performance as state secretary, making her an excellent candidate for the position. She is the younger sister of Lim Guan Eng, the DAP national chairperson and former chief minister of Penang.

Loke emphasised the critical roles of the state chairman and secretary within the party’s state structure.

“I believe this combination will provide us with a strong leadership team for Penang,” he said.

Loke noted that Penang is a particularly significant state for the DAP, being the only state led by the party. He stressed that the Penang DAP chairman must also be the Penang Pakatan Harapan chairman, necessitating respect and support from coalition partners.

“To be a state chairman, you need not only the support of party members but also the respect and backing of coalition partners and friendly parties, along with national recognition and a global perspective. Sim meets these criteria,” he told Kwong Wah.

He further pointed out that the candidate must earn the respect of friendly parties, which he sees as a crucial aspect.

“The Penang DAP chairman must have nationwide recognition because they are not only a state leader but also a national leader. Given the current situation, this person must possess political stature and influence,” he added.

Loke also mentioned that Sim’s fluency in Malay and high acceptance within Malay society are important factors.

He stressed the need for a succession plan and the introduction of younger leadership at the state level.

Loke clarified that he has not discussed the Sim-Lim combination with Chow, Guan Eng, or Sim.

“I have not mentioned this to anyone because it is my personal opinion, but I am confident Chow Kon Yeow will accept this proposal as I have also considered his views,” he said.

He revealed that while Chow Kon Yeow had talked about succession plans with him, no specific successor was proposed.

“He (Chow Kon Yeow) only mentioned that he would step down and hand over the position to the party,” Loke said.

“He has shared his views with me, and I have consolidated everyone’s opinions. I believe the ‘Sim-Lim’ combination incorporates everyone’s strengths and perspectives, which should be broadly acceptable.”

In the interview, Loke also stated that Guan Eng has never suggested a chairman or intervened in the state election.

He emphasised that as secretary-general, it is his role to provide a clear direction for the party.

He made it clear that his support is not about giving a “blessing” but rather sharing his thoughts, with the final decision resting with party members.