SEOUL, Sept 12 — Selection of the technology provider for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high-speed rail (HSR) is still open, says MyHSR Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.

“As far as we are concerned, the more choices we have in terms of advanced service providers, the better off for us in terms of securing value for Malaysia,” he told Bernama when met at the Global Infrastructure Cooperation Conference (GICC) 2024 here recently.

On Monday, a news report said that three consortiums had been shortlisted for the multi-bullion ringgit project, namely Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd, YTL Construction Sdn Bhd and China Railway Construction.

However, Mohd Nur Ismal was non-committal when urged for confirmation.

“Let’s just wait for the government to decide,” he said.

The news report also stated that the government is expected to make a decision regarding the project by the end of this year.

Mohd Nur Ismal was one of the speakers at the GICC organised by the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, where he shared the progress of the HSR project and highlighted potential opportunities for collaboration if the government decides to move forward with the project.

He added that South Korean advanced rail technology is one of the potential technologies that Malaysia should look into while developing its own transportation system, given the long history and good track record of cooperation between the two countries.

“There are lots of opportunities here in terms of enhancing cooperation between Malaysian and Korean companies, or even between government and government. So, I hope to enhance that (cooperation),” he said.

For the record, South Korean conglomerates such as Samsung and Hyundai had played crucial roles in Malaysia’s development in the 1980s and 1990s.

The iconic Petronas Twin Towers, for example, was one of the most groundbreaking projects with one tower constructed by a South Korean consortium comprising Samsung C&T Corporation, Ekovest Bhd and Tan Sri Lim Kang Hoo, while the other was constructed by a Japanese consortium consisting of MMC Engineering Services, Hazama Corporation, JA Jones Construction, Mitsubishi Corp and Ho Hup Group.

Apart from that, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) also used the South Korean electric train set (ETS) for its services.

“Other countries from Asia, Middle East, Europe and Latin America presented the progress they are making on revolutionising transportation through new railway technologies with significant benefits in economic growth, congestion reduction, environmental impact, reduction in road fatalities and productivity improvements.

“?The South Korean railway industry shared the advancements it is making, especially in HSR technology from when it was importing the HSR systems and rolling stock from France 20 years ago to becoming an exporter now.

“They are even confident of launching the first hydrogen cell powered HSR capable of running at 370 km/hour by 2028,” he said.

Over 50 institutions from across 30 countries had participated in the three-day conference, aimed at strengthening partnerships between South Korean industry players with key stakeholders worldwide. — Bernama