KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — All 171 suspects arrested in raids on welfare homes across Negeri Sembilan and Selangor for allegedly exploiting 402 children have been remanded for seven days, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said.

According to Malaysiakini the 20 premises raided have also been temporarily shut down, with investigations pointing to their alleged operation by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH).

“We know that some of these children, who should be in school, are not, and instead receiving their own form of education. We may engage with the Education Ministry on this matter,” Razarudin told reporters.

He added that authorities are also looking into whether these charity homes were registered, as they were allegedly opened for orphans.

“That is part of our investigation, and from there, we can uncover other violations. Witnesses can also come forward,” he was quoted as saying.

The police raided the premises following a report on September 2 regarding alleged child abandonment, sexual assault, and harassment at the homes.

Razarudin said the children rescued were believed to be the offspring of GISBH members, undergoing documentation and health checks.

“We feel it’s necessary to collect DNA samples because we know that their fathers are members of GISBH itself,” he was quoted saying by the online news portal.

He added that partner agencies like the Health Ministry and the Social Welfare Department are involved in the investigations.

The case is being probed under the Child Act 2001, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.