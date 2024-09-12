IPOH, Sept 12 — A female government pensioner lost over RM1 million after being deceived by a phone scam syndicate posing as officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said the 67-year-old retiree lodged a police report in Taiping last Tuesday after realising she had been duped by the syndicate since August.

“The victim received a phone call on August 8 from a woman claiming to be an MCMC officer who alleged that the victim’s bank card was used in money laundering activities.

“The victim’s line was then transferred to one Sergeant Tan Keng Seng offering to help resolve the case under police investigation.

“The victim was contacted by several other individuals posing as police officers, who instructed her to place her bank card in an envelope and leave it on a grassy area at the address specified by the suspects,” he said.

Azizi told reporters this after the 2024 Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara (PJPN) award ceremony for the Perak contingent, where 247 recipients comprising retired police officers, senior officers and lower-ranking personnel were honoured at the Banquet Hall, Perak Darul Ridzuan Building today.

Elaborating, he said the victim later received notifications of automated teller machine withdrawals from her two bank accounts between August 16 and August 23, involving 75 transactions totalling RM476,550.

“The victim was also instructed by two suspects to transfer more money from her bank accounts to a third-party account for investigation purposes and to prevent her accounts from being frozen.

“Both suspects promised to return the victim’s money once the investigation was completed. Trusting their words, the victim made 24 bank transfers in nine transactions, amounting to RM590,000.”

Azizi said that after reviewing statements from her two bank accounts, the victim found that she had lost RM1.06 million.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama