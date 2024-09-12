KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Malaysians planning to travel to Ha Long and Sa Pa are advised to defer travel plans for the time being due to the aftermath from Typhoon Yagi in Northern Vietnam, said a weather alert from Embassy of Malaysia in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The embassy’s Facebook post on Tuesday advised Malaysians residing, working, or travelling out of necessity to the affected areas are advised to monitor local news closely over the coming days.

“Do e-register with our Mission at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my/login and take all necessary precautionary measures, keep close track of advice from, and abide by recommendations/instructions from the relevant local authorities,” the posting read.

Malaysians requiring any urgent consular assistance may contact our Duty Officer at +849-0418 5610 or email at [email protected].

According to the embassy heavy rains triggered by Typhoon Yagi have caused severe floods and landslides in Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Thai Nguyen and Cao Bang.

It said the local authorities have given warnings that as rains persist and water levels continue to rise, there is a possibility of widespread flooding in the northern region, including areas surrounding Hanoi.

Hanoi Flood warnings due to the Red River water level arising to at least Alert Level 1 are in effect in the following areas — Phuc Tan beach (Phuc Tan Ward, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi) — Phuc Xa beach (Phuc Xa Ward, Ba Ding District, Hanoi) — Tu Lien, Quang Ba, Phu Thuong (Tay Ho District), said the embassy.

Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in a report Tuesday from Hanoi said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked ministries, agencies, and localities to work around the clock in response to emergencies in the context of complex flooding situation in northern cities and provinces following Typhoon Yagi.

Speaking before a meeting of permanent cabinet members on law-building, the prime minister noted that post-typhoon floods and landslides had left 296 people dead and missing as of 3 pm on the day and stressed that people’s health and life must be put first and foremost, said VNA.

The government leader ordered the engagement of the entire political system, and the employment of all measures to cope with floods and landslides, added the report. — Bernama