IPOH, Sept 11 — The Sessions Court here today fined a convent school headmistress RM10,000, in default of one month’s jail, for using a forged document to purchase a digital piano at an inflated price in 2021.

Judge Datuk Ibrahim Osman meted out the sentence on Rosnah Mat Zain, 57, after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge.

“I hope after this you will be careful in making decisions as a civil servant.

“This is just the law of this world. We do not know what will happen hereafter,” he said during his decision.

According to the charge sheet, Rosnah, who was serving as the headmistress of SK Convent Teluk Intan, had on December 9, 2021, used a forged invoice dated December 6, 2021, to facilitate the purchase of a digital piano and bench worth RM10,200.

She was accused of committing this act while having reason to believe that the document was forged, and the price of the piano was inflated.

Rosnah was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 465 of the same Code.

The sections provide for imprisonment of up to two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) public prosecutors Sharul Azuan Ghazali and DPP Maziyah Mansor prosecuted the case, while Rosnah was unrepresented.