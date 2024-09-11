LONG LAMA, Sept 11 —The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government led by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is committed to strengthening leadership at the grassroots level with a goal of achieving the status of a high integrity state by 2030, said Datuk Juanda Jaya.

In this regard, the Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said the state government is reaching out to community leaders in the rural areas of Sarawak.

“This year, we are focusing on rural areas. Previously, we focused on leadership in urban areas.

“This approach reflects the government’s dedication in enhancing transparency, good governance, and anti-corruption initiatives from the top down,” he said when officiating at the ‘Jelajah Integriti’ for the Telang Usan constituency in Long Lama here yesterday.

He highlighted that the programme is a platform for the state government, through the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions), to communicate its intentions to ensure that grassroots leaders are aware of their responsibility towards the government and community.

Junda pointed out that the government depends on grassroots leaders to be their eyes and ears, ensuring that all development programmes and project plans executed in their respective village or longhouse are conducted in a transparent and orderly manner.

“Thus, it is important that all community leaders, including those in rural areas have a strong sense of integrity,” he said.

He added that the government of developed nations practices not only integrity, but also good governance and anti-corruption.

“For instance, in a JKKK (village security and development committee) where the elected committee members also happen to be family members – this is a form of nepotism.

“Also, when given government funds, the JKKK must be transparent in reporting how the funds are used, so as to not have any discrepancies,” he said.

Moreover, Juanda called upon rural communities to support all government projects which aim to develop the state’s rural regions.

He said that the community should avoid unnecessary matters that cause delays to projects, such as a demand in compensation, especially when the project is for their benefit.

Meanwhile, Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau expressed gratitude towards Unions for their willingness to reach out to community leaders under his constituency.

Dennis hoped that the issue of past immediate community leaders, who were not reelected to serve, will give their undivided support to the elected JKKK members, particularly in handing over the committee’s account.

“There were incidents of previous JKKK members refusing to hand over the account to the newly elected JKKK members, making it difficult for the community to receive grants.

“Hence, I hope that such incidents will not occur again,” he said.

Some 300 community leaders from Telang Usan, Ulu Baram and Tinjar attended the programme.

Also present were Telang Usan district officer Ezra Uda and Kayan Paramount chief Temenggong Elizabeth Deng. — The Borneo Post