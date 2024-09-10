KOTA KINABALU, Sept 10 — Sabah is anticipating a positive outcome from its much-awaited meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) this Thursday.

Held just four days before Malaysia Day, Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor expressed hope that the meeting would bring good news regarding the long-disputed 40 per cent return of revenue to the state.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve several outstanding issues related to the MA63, with the 40 per cent being one of the key topics of discussion.

“Of course, we are hoping for positive results from this meeting,” Hajiji told reporters after launching the University Technology PETRONAS Global Congress here today.

The state-federal issues under MA63, including the 40 per cent revenue, oil royalties, and autonomy over key areas of administration, have been among the most politically charged in Sabah.

Article 112C and D of the Federal Constitution stipulates that the federal government should pay Sabah 40 per cent of the revenue derived from the state. Sabah has been pushing for these payments, including arrears, since 1974.

Anwar is scheduled to arrive in Sabah on Wednesday night for a two-day official visit. He is expected to attend a dinner with the state government on Friday night and launch the Karnival Segalanya Felda at Felda Sahabat in Lahad Datu on Thursday morning.

The MA63 meeting is scheduled for 2.30pm on Thursday.

Anwar is also expected to attend Malaysia Day celebrations in Kota Kinabalu on September 16 at 7pm.