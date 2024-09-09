PARIT, Sept 9 — The Perak Fisheries Department has identified several fish species in Sungai Perak, Bukit Merah Lake and Temenggor Lake as being threatened with extinction.

State Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said species such as the kelah, temoleh, kelisa, lampam sungai, bujuk and patin buah, which are of high market value, are facing critical threats.

“Recent information indicates that various threats are causing a decline in the population of native fish in Perak, pushing them towards extinction due to predation by invasive fish species.

“This not only threatens the fish population and their habitats but could also impact the livelihoods of local fishermen,” he said during a press conference following the closing ceremony of the Foreign Fish Hunt programme at the Ngah Sagor Hall yesterday.

He said some individuals release their pet fish into rivers or lakes when the fish become too large and difficult to manage.

Mohd Zolkafly said activities such as releasing fish for religious rituals, like fulfilling vows or wishes, have contributed to the influx of invasive fish species.

“The Perak Fisheries Department will hold meetings with ornamental fish traders and representatives from temples and shrines to explain that foreign fish should not be used for these rituals,” he said.

Mohd Zolkafly also said that the department is studying and considering improvements to the Perak Fisheries (Riverine) Rules 1992 to ensure they are relevant to current conditions and legal standards.

He said the need to amend these regulations arises from uncontrolled foreign fish releases, the need to strengthen land fisheries enforcement actions and the need for enhanced measures to conserve native fish species.

“Once the study is complete, the proposed improvements will be presented to the state executive council for approval and to the state legislative assembly for amendments,” he added. — Bernama