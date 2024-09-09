GEORGE TOWN, Sept 9 — Mohd Zaidil Adha Mat Hussin, a lecturer at Politeknik Balik Pulau who touched the hearts of Malaysians for helping a newly enrolled Chinese student in July, received recognition from the Human Resources Ministry yesterday.

The recognition, which includes an RM1,000 cash award and a certificate, was presented by Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong during a special meeting with Mohd Zaidil Adha and the student Lim Zi Yang at a restaurant.

In a post dedicated to the lecturer, Sim, who also shared photos of the meeting on his official Facebook page, said he was moved by Mohd Zaidil Adha’s selfless act of going beyond his duties to help a student in need.

Sim also mentioned that his ministry had contributed RM3,000 to Lim, adding that the student has been taken in as Sim’s foster child and will receive a monthly allowance of RM200 until he completes his studies at the polytechnic.

The Bukit Mertajam MP described Mohd Zaidil Adha as a ‘lecturer from heaven’ and expressed gratitude that there are still kind-hearted individuals like him.

“The story of Zaidi and Lim exemplifies the values of Malaysia Madani. Regardless of race or religion, we come together to make Malaysia a harmonious country for everyone, forever,” read the post.

Sim mentioned that Lim, who is from Johor, travelled alone to Penang by bus because his father could only afford one ticket due to financial constraints.

It was also Lim’s first time leaving his hometown of Batu Pahat, and Mohd Zaidil Adha provided extensive assistance and guidance for him to reach the polytechnic. Unfortunately, when he arrived, Lim took the wrong bag, only realising it upon arriving at the dormitory.

Mohd Zaidil Adha and Lim then retraced their steps to Penang Sentral Bus Terminal in Butterworth, as the bag could only be retrieved from there.

“On the way back, Zaidil heard Lim’s stomach rumbling. This led to a beautiful act that makes me proud to call myself a Malaysian. Zaidil treated Lim to a meal and bought some essentials at Lotus’s before they returned to Balik Pulau,” the post continued.

Their story went viral on social media and received praise from Malaysians. — Bernama