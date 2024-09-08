KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A recent statement by Seputeh MP Teresa Kok on halal certification does not reflect the position of Pakatan Harapan (PH), according to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to a Berita Harian report, the prime minister, who is also PH chairman, said that Kok’s comments had generated “unnecessary controversy.”

“There’s no need to create unnecessary controversy within our society.

“Certain regulations are needed to give Muslims peace of mind,” he was quoted as saying to media during the opening of the Seremban Rest and Relaxation Area (southbound) today.

Anwar also said the DAP vice chairman should have refrained from making statements that could complicate the situation further.

“If she wants to represent some parties, that’s fine... but there’s no need to make such statements openly as it does not help clarify the situation.

“We need to manage both Muslim and non-Muslim sentiments. Her approach should be to discuss properly first, not to showcase individual prowess.

“Our country is currently in a good state, politics is stable, international recognition is positive, and the economy is rising.

“Therefore, there’s no need for issues that could undermine national harmony and prosperity,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

Anwar then emphasised the importance of discussing proposals or concerns during internal coalition meetings to ensure thorough review.

“If she (Kok) feels that the regulation is unnecessary in certain areas, discuss it properly,” he said.

Yesterday, Kok argued that halal certification should be voluntary, allowing businesses to make decisions based on market demand rather than being mandated.

She claimed that requiring restaurants and food companies to obtain halal certification would increase operational difficulties and burden small businesses, citing additional administrative costs.

Kok’s remarks seem to respond to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Mohd Na’im Mokhtar’s announcement last Thursday that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) is reviewing the proposal to make halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food companies.

Her comments have been criticised by Umno leaders, the Opposition, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) such as the Malaysian Malay Chamber of Commerce.