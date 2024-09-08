KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — A 10-year-old boy who was reported missing on Friday (Sept 6) has been found safe.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said Mohammed Ahil Sekh Abdul Alim was located at 7.15 pm yesterday in Bukit Beruntung and subsequently reunited with his parents.

“When discovered, Mohammed Ahil Sekh was playing with friends in front of a house in a residential alley, and he was in good health,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the boy was found by the owner of Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Quran Al Walid, the last place where Mohammed Ahil Sekh was seen before his disappearance.

Yesterday, police had sought the public’s assistance in locating Mohammed Ahil Sekh, who resides in an apartment in Rawang, Selangor, and had last been seen at the Masjid Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Quran Al Walid in Bukit Beruntung.