PENANG, Sept 6 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has clarified that the Penang state constitution prohibits any individual who has already served two terms as chief minister from assuming the position again, Malaysiakini reported

Loke’s statement comes in response to former DAP central executive committee member Teng Chang Khim, who suggested that the leadership must ensure those who have served two terms would not return to the role. Teng’s remarks were seen as a veiled reference to DAP national chairperson Lim Guan Eng.

“I feel it’s a bit absurd that there is such a suggestion that potentially anyone who has served two terms can come back to become chief minister,”

“The Penang state constitution is crystal clear that whoever has served two terms cannot become chief minister again,” Loke was quoted saying.

He reiterated that the DAP, which has led Penang since 2008, is committed to upholding the state constitution.

“So there is no question at all about anyone who has served two terms coming back as chief minister again,” he reportedly said.

Teng’s comments emerged following Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow’s announcement that he would step down as state DAP chairperson at the party’s upcoming state convention. T

his development has sparked speculation about potential successors, with names such as Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying—sister of Lim Guan Eng—being mentioned.

There have also been rumours suggesting that Lim Guan Eng might be exerting influence behind the scenes. Malaysiakini has reached out to Guan Eng’s office for a response.

Teng’s concerns about potential returning chief ministers were raised after Loke had assured that Chow would serve until the end of his term.

Earlier today, Loke, Kit Siang, and DAP national deputy chairperson Gobind Singh Deo attended an event to announce the first recipients of the Karpal Singh Law Scholarship, awarding RM20,000 each to 10 law students selected from a pool of 400 applicants.