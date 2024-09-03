MUKAH, Sept 3 — Swift currents and zero visibility in the river are complicating efforts to look for an elderly man who went missing after two longboats collided in Batang Oya, Dalat this morning.

Dalat district police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said he and an independent commercial diver used SCUBA diving methods from 2pm in yesterday’s search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate longboat helmsman Dos Katek, 81, while local villagers assisting the operation used trawling methods on their longboats.

“Four dives were made to look for the victim but failed. Swift river currents and zero visibility in the water complicated the search,” he told Bernama last night, adding that the search was suspended at 4.30pm and would resume this morning.

The villagers continued on with their search till the evening, he said, adding that they were still waiting for the dive team from the Sibu Fire and Rescue Station and the Bintulu Marine Police to arrive tomorrow.

The SAR operation currently involved teams from the Mukah Fire and Rescue Station, the Civil Defence Force and about 65 villagers using about 40 longboats.

The collision between Dos Katek’s longboat, which was from Kampung Klid heading to Kampung Sua, and another longboat coming from the opposite direction occurred at 7.20am. — Bernama





