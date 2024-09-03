BALIK PULAU, Sept 3 — Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh has criticised PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man’s suggestion that Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should go on leave.

Dr Muhamad Akmal raised his concerns on Facebook, questioning whether Tuan Ibrahim would ask Kedah Menteri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor and his Perlis counterpart Mohd Shukri Ramli to also go on leave, as both have ongoing court cases.

“I want to ask YB Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man too. Before asking Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi to be on leave, do you want to ask Kedah MB and Perlis MB to be on leave as well?” he wrote.

“Both have cases that are being investigated and are being charged in court. Or can tell others (to do so), but not to your own gang?”

The Merlimau assemblyman also asked Tuan Ibrahim if he agreed with Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s statement to the Sultan of Pahang at a recent meeting.

Tuan Ibrahim had earlier expressed his opinion that Ahmad Zahid should go on leave to allow an independent investigation into allegations that Zahid deceived the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong while presenting the statutory declaration (SDs) for the formation of the unity government, according to a report by Sinar Harian.

He said that it would be impossible for a thorough investigation to be conducted while Zahid holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister.

“The investigation must be comprehensive including the extent to which the undertaking complies with the requirements of the law and there is no element of coercion,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president, has faced multiple legal challenges, including the withdrawal of 47 corruption charges against him.

Meanwhile, Sanusi is facing two charges over his remarks about the appointment of the Selangor menteri besar and the setting up of the unity government.

Mohd Shukri’s son was charged in the Kangar Sessions Court on May 23 this year in connection with the submission of false claims amounting to RM600,000, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).