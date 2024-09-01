SHAH ALAM, Sept 1 — A retired banker incurred losses amounting to RM1.98 million after falling victim to a ‘love scam’ syndicate.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 64-year-old woman, who became the victim of the scam in Bukit Jelutong here, involving the receipt of a parcel, lodged a report at 4.10pm yesterday.

“To redeem the parcel, the local woman transferred money through 12 transactions into 12 different accounts since May, as instructed,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to be easily deceived by such scams and to avoid interacting with strangers on social media.

“Do not easily trust social media acquaintances. Verify before making any financial transactions and confirm phone numbers and accounts at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my,” he said. — Bernama