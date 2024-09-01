KOTA BARU, Sept 1 — A police officer was injured following an attack by a man whom they tried to arrest in Kampung Kijang, Badang, here, early yesterday morning.

Kelantan acting police chief DCP Mohd Ali Tamby said the man, in his early 30s, is wanted in connection with another case.

“The suspect attacked the team using pruning shears, injuring the hands of one of the police officers.

“They instructed the suspect to cooperate and surrender but he remained aggressive and continued attacking officers,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Ali said a shot was fired in self-defence and to ensure public safety, hitting the suspect in the left thigh, adding that he was apprehended and brought to Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for treatment.

“The suspect is in a stable condition and is being remanded for six days starting today. The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 353 of the Penal Code and Section 324 of the Penal Code,” he added. — Bernama