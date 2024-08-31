KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — A 39-year-old security guard suspected of raping and physically sexually assaulting his two biological daughters over a period of six years at a home in Durian Tunggal has been remanded for seven days until September 5 after his arrest by Melaka police.

Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Md Nazri Nawawi said that the suspect’s actions were uncovered when the 14-year-old victim confided in a classmate, who then informed a teacher, according to a report published in Malay news portal Utusan Malaysia today.

The teacher called the victim for further questioning, but the victim initially denied having any problems at home.

“The victim eventually admitted to being raped by her biological father after her teacher pressed for more information. The first incident occurred in July when the victim was at home, and her father asked her to massage his legs.

“A few weeks later, the victim’s father repeated the heinous act after she returned from school. He instructed her to shower before entering his room,” he said.

Md Nazri added that this revelation led to a confession from the victim’s 18-year-old sister, who also admitted to being sexually abused by the suspect since 2018.

“The suspect had been physically sexually assaulting the older sister since she was 12 and raped her multiple times starting when she was 14. After she entered a vocational college at the age of 16, the suspect only continued with physical sexual assaults.

“She never told anyone about the incidents until she found out that her younger sister had also become a victim,” he explained.

The remand order, effective until September 5, allows for further investigation under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code for incest.