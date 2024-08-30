KAJANG, Aug 30 — A professional badminton player was fined RM25,000, in default six months in jail, by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to repeatedly beating a dog at his house last month.

Judge Mazuliana Abdul Rashid meted out the fine on Samuel Lee, 21.

Lee was charged with beating a Husky dog with his hands repeatedly on the balcony of his residence at Landmark Residence, Kajang, between 12.09 am and 12.19 am on July 1 this year.

The charge, framed under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, provides a fine of up to RM100,000, or a maximum prison sentence of three years, or both, upon conviction.

According to the case facts, Lee’s act of beating the dog was recorded by a neighbour and went viral on social media.

Prosecuting officer from the Selangor Veterinary Service Department Mohd Sharif Sabran appeared for the prosecution while lawyer S. Rajashree represented Lee. — Bernama