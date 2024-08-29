KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — The prosecution of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for an offence under the Sedition Act should not be used to generate political sentiment, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He said this was because the police received the report on Muhyiddin’s alleged seditious remarks directly from the Pahang palace.

“The report was lodged by Pahang palace. So, he (Muhyiddin) shouldn’t turn it around and politicise it.

“He broke the law and crossed the line, so he has to deal with it. Reports were made and the police acted on it. Even the Inspector-General of Police took follow-up action,” he told reporters here today.

Anwar said this in response to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin’s allegation that Anwar and Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders were hypocrites for using the Sedition Act against Muhyiddin.

In his statement posted on Facebook yesterday, the Bersatu secretary-general also claimed that Anwar and PH had repeatedly and cruelly used the Sedition Act after coming into power to pressure and oppress their political opponents.

Muhyiddin recently pleaded not guilty in the Gua Musang Sessions Court to a charge of making seditious remarks during the campaign for the Nenggiri by-election in Kelantan on Aug 14. — Bernama