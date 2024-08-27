KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Grab announced yesterday that the proposed regulatory framework for social media and internet messaging platforms in Malaysia does not affect its operations.

The company’s announcement followed an open letter from the Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) urging the Malaysian government to halt its plans to license social media platforms.

“The proposed regulation does not impact our operations and therefore we had no part in it. We did not and are not commenting on the matter,” Grab said in a statement today, adding that it remained committed to collaborating with the government, which reflects its mission to contribute to the country’s development.

The AIC, an organisation which represents multiple tech giants including Grab, was reported to have written an open letter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urging the government to pause from implementing the new regulations starting next year. — Bernama