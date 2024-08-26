KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — In conjunction with this year’s 67th National Day celebration, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will deliver a special address at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC) this Friday.

National Unity Ministry division secretary (Community Development) Zaimy Shaari said the event, expected to start at 4.30 pm, aims to inspire enthusiasm and foster a deeper appreciation of independence among Malaysians, particularly the new generation.

“This year’s event builds on the Prime Minister’s speech from last year, which emphasised the importance of cultivating independent thinking. As a generation born after independence, we haven’t experienced the moment of gaining freedom firsthand, so how exactly should we celebrate it?

“This year, we are striving to ensure that the spirit of independence is collectively understood by all of us. This is the message we aim to convey at the event-how we, as Malaysians of diverse races, religions, and regions, can work together to fulfil the independence agenda in the context of the current generation,” he said.

He said this when appearing as a guest on the Bernama TV Apa Khabar Malaysia programme here today.

Regarding the event last year, Zaimy said that the public was also invited to enliven the ceremony and listen to the prime minister’s message for this year’s National Day.

For those who do not have the opportunity to attend the event, he said, they can follow it through live broadcasts on local television stations and also on social media.

“There will also be several events as interludes, which will start after the Friday prayer, to strengthen the love for the country.

“There will also be booths showing our diversity and campaigns such as Fly the Jalur Gemilang, and stories about our unsung heroes,” he said.

According to Zaimy, the Kibaran Jiwa Merdeka campaign was introduced by the National Unity Department recently to enhance the patriotic spirit and love of the country among the people.

Through the campaign, Malaysians are encouraged to upload videos and photos of flying the Jalur Gemilang on Aug 31 and Sept 16 on social media platforms with the hashtag #KibaranJiwaMerdeka.

“Now is the digital age, so we created this campaign where we call on Malaysians to fly the Jalur Gemilang creatively and respectfully,” he said. — Bernama



