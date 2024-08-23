PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) clarified that the recent disruption in the supply of human insulin at its local facilities was caused by production issues.

To ensure uninterrupted patient treatment, the MOH has implemented several measures, including increasing the use of analog insulin and oral therapies, as determined by the clinical assessments of the treating physicians for each patient.

“Out of the 41 medications included in the formulary for treating diabetes, only human insulin is facing supply issues.

“Therefore, the MOH would like to emphasise that diabetes management for MOH patients overall is not affected,” said the ministry in a press release yesterday.

The MOH also stated that efforts to diversify sources of insulin supply are being intensified to ensure reliability and availability in the future.

Local manufacturers and foreign suppliers interested in the insulin market are encouraged to register their insulin products with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency, which will prioritise their evaluation process.

For the record, medical treatments offered in Malaysia for diabetes patients include human insulin, insulin analogues, and oral hypoglycemic agents, depending on individual treatment needs.

On August 12, the MOH announced improvements to its procurement policy to ensure reliability, availability, and optimal value for pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

“The MOH is confident that insulin supplies will reach optimal levels in the medium to long term,” the ministry stated.

To safeguard the well-being of the public, the MOH emphasised that it will not compromise on issues affecting the supply of medications, which is a critical aspect of healthcare.

“Meanwhile, diabetes patients are advised to consult their doctors for updates and are encouraged to seek accurate information from reliable sources regarding health issues,” the MOH added.

The 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) found that one in six adults in Malaysia, or 15.6 per cent, has diabetes, while 84 per cent of individuals aged 18 to 29 are unaware that they have the condition. — Bernama