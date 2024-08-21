LUNDU, Aug 21 — The body of one of the three students, who went missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Sungai Kayan near Kampung Selampit here yesterday, was found this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of 15-year-old Vilkie Wilson was recovered at around 11.58am.

“The body was found floating in the river about 10 metres from the Bomba operation centre (PKB) located at the Kampung Selampit jetty,” it added.

Following the discovery, search and rescue (SAR) team continues their efforts to locate the two remaining missing students, Alasma Jithil, 14, and Helena Fasha Petrus, 16.

The students went missing after the boat they were travelling in with 13 other students sank in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit early yesterday.

Bomba said a report on the incident was received at 6.33am yesterday and firefighters from the Lundu fire station arrived at the scene, located about 29 kilometres away, at around 7.03am.

The search operation, now in its second day, is being led by operation commander Joseph Diea, along with 10 personnel from the Lundu fire station and the K9 Unit, with search dog Bella aiding the efforts.

The operation focused on a three-kilometre radius upstream, under challenging conditions of rain and rising water levels.

The agencies involved in the operation include the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) with five personnel, the Marine Police with five personnel, the PDRM Drone Unit with four personnel, the Civil Defence Force (APM) with six personnel, UKPS with seven personnel, the Sarawak Rivers Board with five personnel, and the Sarawak Jetski Association with four personnel.

Additionally, 34 local villagers are assisting in the efforts.

The operation is supported by various logistics, including one police boat, one police Hilux, one APM boat, two UKPS boats, four Sarawak jetskis, and 11 villagers’ boats. — The Borneo Post