KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — With over 4,000 army votes at stake in the Mahkota by-election in Johor, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has outlined the party's strategy to secure these crucial votes.

“We are committed to winning the support of the army personnel and their families by focusing on social justice and enhancing their well-being,” Khaled stated.

“The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is concentrating on improving housing conditions for army families, particularly those living in substandard homes. With a budget of RM400 million, we plan to renovate or repair 28,000 army homes, including those built during the occupation, to create more space.”

“We have requested that the government continue these allocations in future years. Regarding education, we are offering support to students at various levels. For Standard One students, Mindef has opened PTPTN accounts with RM50 to kick-start their savings. This initiative will benefit 9,355 students,” he said.

Khaled highlighted five key areas of focus: housing, education, welfare, health, and job security.

“For children of army personnel who have graduated or left university without employment, we will provide transitional programmes offering a monthly allowance of RM2,500 for one year. This support will be available to every eligible child.”

In addition, he announced a new initiative to create job opportunities within the army.

“We are introducing five new roles that require only SPM qualifications. These positions will include service industry roles, office positions, and mechanic jobs. Employees will receive training and, after seven to eight years, will be awarded diplomas in their respective fields.

“For example, those in the service industry will earn a diploma in hospitality, while office workers will receive a diploma in administration, and mechanics will gain a diploma in mechanical skills.”

Khaled said this initiative aims to benefit three to four thousand army personnel annually.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) said it will not place any candidate for the Mahkota state by-election in Johor.

According to the ruling coalition, it will instead give way to ally Barisan Nasional (BN) that is the incumbent, in return for BN’s decision to do the same in the Pulai federal by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election in September 2023.

The Mahkota by-election would be held on Sept 28 following the death of its incumbent Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain on Aug 2.

The Election Commission has set the nomination day on September 14 and early voting on September 24.

In the March 2022 Johor State Election, Sharifah Azizah won the seat with a majority of 5,166 votes.