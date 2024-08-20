KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed today rallied behind party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi who was jeered for painting himself a “hero” by former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Nur Jazlan described Zahid as the bulwark that stood against the 99-year-old Dr Mahathir who the former claimed was bent on crushing the Malay nationalist party.

“People must understand that it takes extraordinary courage to confront Mahathir as he is known to be vindictive,” Nur Jazlan said in a Facebook post.

He related a pivotal moment when Dr Mahathir – a former Umno president – tried to persuade Zahid to dissolve the party and join the new one he had co-founded, Bersatu.

According to Nur Jazlan, Zahid who was newly appointed as Umno president, rejected Dr Mahathir’s overture, which led to his legal troubles.

Nur Jazlan labelled Dr Mahathir as a “rejected” leader as proven by his ouster from Bersatu and voters at the 15th general election to the extent he lost his deposit.

“He has been rejected by both the older and younger generations, seen as a traitor and a divisive figure among Malays,” Jazlan said.

Dr Mahathir once headed Umno and the Barisan Nasional coalition for 22 years before stepping down from public office in 2003, returned to contest the Langkawi federal seat in Election 2018, which he won and became prime minister for the second time.

But his tenure was brief as he resigned in February 2020 following political machinations within his own party at that time, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government.

He has lately taken aim at Zahid, accusing the latter of boasting about ousting him and saving Umno.

In response, Mahathir labeled Zahid as a “self-serving opportunist” rather than a hero, alleging Zahid only cooperated with the DAP to secure his position as deputy prime minister and avoid trial for corruption.



