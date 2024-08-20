KUCHING, Aug 20 — Three secondary school students are still missing after the boat they were travelling in with 15 other students sank in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit, Lundu this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 6.33am.

“According to preliminary information, the boat, which carried about 10 to 20 students sank around 6.10am today,” Bomba said in a statement.

“The latest report showed that 15 students have been rescued.”

Bomba said the missing students are two girls aged 14 and 17, as well as a 15-year-old boy.

The search for the missing students is ongoing. — The Borneo Post

Bomba personnel search for the victims in Sungai Kayan, Kampung Selampit, Lundu. — Bomba photo