KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The police in Johor said they are seeking the identity of a man with a dragon tattoo on his back who was found mangled on the railway tracks near Kampung Melayu Majidee in the state capital.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said in a statement that there was no element of crimimal or foul play found at the scene.

The man was found by passers-by with his head and body mangled, believed to be crushed by a passing train. The case was classified as a sudden death.

He was found with a dragon tattoo on his back. — Picture from Facebook/Polis Johor Baru Selatan

The deceased was found wearing a white t-shirt and grey track pants. He was believed to be between his 30s and 40s, police said.

The remains have since been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for forensic examinations.