KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — The leadership of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) does not compromise over misconduct, including non-compliance with the laws, by members of the force, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said this is reflected in the increase in the number of investigation papers related to misconduct and breach of the laws opened against PDRM members.

“From January to June this year, a total of 1,760 investigation papers have been opened compared to 1,665 investigation papers that were opened throughout last year,” he said at the monthly assembly with the Inspector-General of Police organised by the Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance (JIPS) here, today.

He said JIPS will be asked to find a solution in the form of preventive measures in dealing with issues of misconduct by PDRM members.

“As the focal point for the management of issues on integrity in PDRM, JIPS needs to be more proactive to find the best solution to prevent breach of ethics before it becomes a cancer in the force.

“Early detection of misconduct allows corrective action to be implemented instead of punitive action,” he said.

Razarudin also said that inspection by the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) between March and June this year found that there were actions and work procedures by PDRM members that did not comply with existing instructions and regulations.

The commission also raised two main issues, namely management and welfare covering issues relating to financial management, human resources, asset management, buildings, training, allowances and facilities, quarters and workload, he said. — Bernama