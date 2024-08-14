KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Putrajaya is considering developing an autonomous rail transit (ART) system for the capital city as part of efforts to spur public transport around Klang Valley, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli said today.

The government also said it plans to expand the services of bus rapid transit (BRT) and dedicated bus lanes, as part of its plans to improve bus services.

"The government is thinking of raising three main aspects of public transport: bus services, rail network and integrated first and last mile connectivity," the minister told reporters here.

"For bus services, the effort will cover increasing connectivity and coverage, frequency and consistency as well as introducing dedicated bus lanes alongside the KL ART and BRT."

For a more integrated first and last mile connectivity, Putrajaya also plans to upgrade bus stops, pedestrian walkways, in addition to introducing demand-responsive transit (DRT), an integrated journey planner, and micromobility options.

Johor and Sarawak are the two states that have already conducted pilot tests for the ART system.

In February, Putrajaya also began its own pilot of the ART system which would last until the end of 2024.