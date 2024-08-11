KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Prisons Department has forged a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) to address the growing threat of drone intrusions aimed at smuggling prohibited items into prisons.

In a statement today, Prisons Department Commissioner-General Datuk Seri Nordin Muhamad said an Anti-Drone System and locally developed interception equipment have been deployed and are being expanded across all prison institutions.

“The Malaysian Prisons Department is fully aware of the threat posed by drone intrusions aimed at smuggling prohibited items into prisons by the public.

“The department remains vigilant, and high-risk prison institutions, including Tapah Prison, have been equipped with Anti-Drone Systems and interception equipment to prevent such incidents,” the statement read.

He said the Prisons Department continues to work closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including the establishment of task forces to combat this threat on an ongoing basis.

“The department is committed to ensuring the safety of inmates and the community against various types of threats that could cause harm,” he added. — Bernama