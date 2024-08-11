KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — The Jom! Karnival Kucing Madani cat showcase attended by people of various races and religions proves that such carnivals can serve as a platform to unite all citizens, said wife of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah, also Bandar Tun Razak MP, said the public’s encouraging response demonstrated that Malaysians are a united family with strong bonds and mutual goodwill.

“Previously, sports brought people together; today...cats are uniting the people,” she said in her speech at the carnival’s closing ceremony today, read by Social and Economic Research Initiative chairman Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She congratulated the organisers and thanked the sponsors for their commitment to advocating animal welfare.

“Other companies should emulate initiatives like this as part of the effort to instil good values in society. Also, thanks to the animal-loving volunteers from various NGOs who contributed to the success of this carnival,” she said.

At the programme, Nurul Izzah received Jalur Gemilang from the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) 2024 convoy. — Bernama