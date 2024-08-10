GUA MUSANG, Aug 10 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi questioned the persistent claims that Islam is being threatened or sidelined under the Unity Government, especially in light of the various initiatives being implemented.

He said under the 2024 Budget, the allocation was increased to RM1.9 billion compared with RM1.4 billion last year, as part of efforts to integrate Islam into various programmes.

This includes initiatives such as the implementation of Pre-Tahfiz Kindergartens, and the enhancement of tahfiz institutions through the introduction of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

“If anyone claims that this Madani Government is endangering Islam, how so? We are addressing issues related to kindergartens, maahad, and mosque development; and improving allowances for Kafa teachers, takmirs, imams, and bilal,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the ‘Peneroka dan Felda Berpisah Tiada’ gathering at Felda Perasu yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said next month, a significant initiative will take place, a gathering of 24,000 huffaz (Quran memorisers) at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque.

“Insya-Allah, another initiative will be unveiled. You will see that these huffaz, who have memorised the Quran, aspire to become imams and teachers in tahfiz institutions. We will introduce a special programme, aimed at helping those who have memorised the Quran to pursue professional careers,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said that there is no problem with any party talking about Islam, but what is important is to implement what has been said.

“What’s more important, we just don’t talk, we make efforts to strengthen Islam in this country, ensuring that no other religions or races are marginalised in the process,” he added.

Regarding the Nenggiri by-election, he expressed confidence in BN candidate, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, believing that he will fulfil the promises made by BN for the state constituency.

Ahmad Zahid warned that if Mohd Azmawi Fikri, affectionately known as Awi, fails to deliver on his promises, it will be his only term as an assemblyman.

“Nevertheless, I am very confident that Awi will fulfil his commitments. He is not just any young person; I know him well. I am certain, based on my observations, that Awi is an excellent candidate, and it would be a loss for the people of Nenggiri not to vote for him,” he said.

The Nenggiri by-election, scheduled for Aug 17, is witnessing a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri, representing the Unity Government coalition, and PAS candidate, Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, who represents Perikatan Nasional (PN).

This by-election is being called as the seat was declared vacant by Kelantan state assembly speaker, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, on June 19, after Mohd Azizi Abu Naim ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13. — Bernama