KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — A Chinese tourist, 53, and his son, 12, were hit by a car while crossing Jalan Syed Abdul Aziz in Melaka.

The Star quoted Melaka Tengah district police chief assistant commissioner Christopher Patit as saying today the victim, Lyu Yong Quian from Beijing, “succumbed to head injuries on the spot.”

As for the victim’s son Lyu Junda, he was seriously injured in the accident that happened while the two of them were crossing the road on the way back from a shopping complex at 9.40pm yesterday.

The driver of the car, from Taman Bukit Cheng claimed he was unable to see the two crossing the road. He was on his way to deliver food to a friend.

ACP Christopher said the incident is current being probed under the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 41(1).