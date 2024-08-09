IPOH, Aug 9 — The Perak Police are awaiting instructions from the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) on the reopening of the investigation into the death of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) cadet officer J. Soosaimanicckam, six years ago.

State police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said if instructions are given, the case would likely be reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“This case was previously referred to the DPP and brought before the Ipoh High Court, it is understood that a memorandum has been submitted (to Bukit Aman by a non-governmental organisation (NGO)),” he told a press conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

Yesterday, 29 NGOs led by Lawyers For Liberty (LFL) submitted a memorandum to the police urging the reopening of the investigation into Soosaimanicckam’s death.

LFL’s lawyer Zaid Malek handed over the memorandum at 10.45am to police officers at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur.

The memorandum was submitted following last month’s decision by the Ipoh High Court, which ruled the death of the cadet officer during training in Lumut on May 19, 2018, as homicide.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed set aside the Coroner’s Court’s open verdict delivered on June 16 last year in the inquest into the cause of death of the cadet officer. — Bernama