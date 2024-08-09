KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Police have arrested a motorcyclist for reckless driving after a viral video showed a huge convoy of motorcycles riding against the flow of traffic along the Butterworth Outer Ring Road in Penang.

The incident, which took place at 7pm on August 4, occurred when the motorcyclists tried to escape a police roadblock, The Straits Times reported today.

According to North Seberang Perai police chief Anuar Abdul Rahman, the motorcyclists intentionally rode against traffic to escape a police crackdown on reckless driving.

“They wanted to avoid being arrested by the police during the operation,” Anuar was quoted as saying in the ST report.

He said that one motorcyclist was apprehended during the operation for reckless and dangerous driving, in violation of Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The 37-second video clip captured motorcyclists recklessly driving the wrong way on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road.

The bikers were seen weaving through traffic in the first and third lanes, while loudly honking their horns.

Meanwhile, other cars and vehicles were moving in the middle lane.

Additionally, authorities confiscated 25 motorcycles due to multiple traffic offences, Anuar was quoted as saying.