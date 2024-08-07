KOTA BARU, Aug 7 — Police arrested a local female influencer yesterday on suspicion of breaking into her ex-husband’s house here.

Kota Bharu police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the break-in happened at 11.30 pm on July 22.

He said police received a report regarding the break-in at 9.47 pm on Aug 4 from the suspect’s ex-husband.

“The complainant realised that his house had been broken into when he returned to find signs of forced entry on the security grill and front glass door of the house.

“The suspect has admitted to having entered the house when the complainant was not present and initial police investigation found that the suspect was the complainant’s ex-wife,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Rosdi said the case was investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code and the suspect has been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for six days until Aug 11 for further investigation and tracing of any missing belongings of the complainant.

Police asked the public to refrain from comments or speculations that could interfere with the investigation. — Bernama