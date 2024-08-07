KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The 12-year-old whose driving video went viral was reportedly charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with underage driving.

Malaysia Gazette reported that the boy pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Under Section 39(5) of the same Act, the accused can be punished with prison up to six months, fine up to RM2,000, or both, if found guilty.

The charge sheet stated that the accused was found driving a Perodua Viva car on July 29, 2024 at around 6.30pm.

He was granted bail of RM500 with one surety after the prosecution previously asked for RM1,000 in bail.

The accused is a permanent resident and small-scale carpet salesman, with five children aged six to 19. He was represented by lawyer Nabilla Rosli.

Magistrate Muhammad Bukhori Md Ruslan heard the case, and the prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Nur Sabrina Zubairi.

The next case mention will be on September 4.

Earlier, his father claimed trial to child neglect under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001 — in which a convict can be punished by up to 20 years’ jail, fine up to RM50,000, or both.

Both were represented by lawyer Nabilla Rosli.

In the video, the boy is seen launching the car over a speed bump, before coming to a stop around the corner after being flagged down.

The woman who recorded the incident then confronted him, and found the two younger siblings, including one with a pacifier in the mouth, standing in the front passenger area without the safety belt.

According to the report, this is also not the first time the boy was believed to have been seen driving the car.





