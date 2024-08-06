KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated national men’s singles badminton player Lee Zii Jia for winning the bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics last night.

“Congratulations, Lee Zii Jia! Another stellar performance that brings home the second bronze medal for our nation!” he posted on X last night.

This marks Malaysia’s second medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, following the success of men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, who also secured a bronze medal earlier this week.

World No 7 Zii Jia claimed the bronze with an impressive comeback against India’s Lakshya Sen, overcoming a first-set loss to win 13-21, 21-16, 21-11 in the bronze medal match at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

In his semifinal match on Sunday evening, the 26-year-old Zii Jia lost 14-21, 15-21 to world champion from Thailand, Kunlavut Vitidsarn. — Bernama