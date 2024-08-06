KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The daughter of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has attributed the deputy prime minister’s busy schedule for his “long live Israel” gaffe during a rally last weekend.

Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid said on social media that his father has already admitted his error happened due to his passion to call for the liberation of Palestine.

“My opinion is that his back-to-back programmes as party president was the main factor behind his error,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post.

Nurulhidayah said Zahid had attended the rally in Bukit Jalil straight after launching the Klang Umno division meeting, and prior to that was in the Nenggiri state by-election campaign trail in Kelantan.

Yesterday, Zahid apologised for his error during his speech at the Himpunan Pembebasan Palestin rally held at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil on Sunday night.

In viral video clips on social media, Zahid was seen mistakenly chanting “Long live Israel” during his speech, with Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil behind him looking shocked and had attempted to correct Zahid.