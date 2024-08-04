JELEBU, Aug 4 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has outlined possible options regarding the Malaysian Army’s proposal to cancel its lease for Black Hawk helicopters, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“The AGC has outlined all possible scenarios and explained the necessary actions required for both cancelling the lease and continuing with it,” he told reporters after officiating the Jelebu Umno Division Representative Meeting at the Umno Jelebu Complex today.

Also present was the Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Body chairman, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who is also the Jelebu Umno Division chief.

Previously, Mohamed Khaled said that the Ministry of Defence was seeking feedback from the AGC regarding the Army’s proposal to cancel the lease due to delays in the delivery of the first helicopters.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khaled said the government has plans in place for Malaysia’s peacekeeping forces in Lebanon should the conflict there escalate.

“This includes bringing our personnel home. However, this requires approval from the United Nations,” he said.

There are more than 800 personnel from the three branches of the Malaysian Armed Forces in the Malbatt 850-11 Battalion, stationed in Lebanon at present, he added. — Bernama