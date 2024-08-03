GEORGE TOWN, Aug 3 — Former Sungai Puyu assemblyman Datuk Seri Phee Boon Poh, who was hospitalised on Thursday due to a heart attack, is reported to be in stable condition and is currently under observation in the Cardiac Care Unit (CCU).

Phee’s daughter and current Sungai Puyu assemblyman, Phee Syn Tze, provided an update, saying that her father has regained consciousness following surgery last night and has moved past the critical stage but still requires careful monitoring.

“The doctors have informed us that all visits are prohibited to prevent bacterial infections and to ensure his heart rate remains stable,” Syn Tze said in a statement today.

“Visits could also affect his blood pressure and heart rate. We hope everyone will grant us some space and time,” she said in a statement today.

Syn Tze also conveyed her father’s gratitude to all who have been praying for his health and recovery.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow confirmed that Phee, 72, is receiving treatment for a heart attack.

Phee was the former Penang Environment and Welfare Committee chairman and served as an assemblyman for four terms before retiring from active politics before the state election last year. — Bernama