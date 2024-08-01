KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — Police rescued three foreign domestic helpers who had allegedly not been paid for the past six months during a raid in Teluk Panglima Garang, Kuala Langat on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman D3 principal assistant director SAC Soffian Santong said that the police conducted a raid on a double-storey house in Bandar Rimbayu at 11pm.

“We rescued three women, aged between 30 and 44, consisting of two Indonesians and one Nepalese.

“During the raid, we also arrested a 62-year-old local woman, believed to be the employer of the three domestic helpers and a 37-year-old Indonesian woman under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Soffian said the victims were believed to have been working at the residence without pay while waiting for other job offers.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, believed to be an unregistered domestic worker agent, had promised the victims a monthly salary of RM1,200.

All those arrested were taken to the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters for further investigation. — Bernama